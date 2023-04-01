DANVILLE — Just days before Tuesday’s election, the six Danville District 118 school board candidates participated in a forum Thursday night at the Danville Public Library.
The forum was sponsored by the Champaign-Urbana Alumnae Chapter, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.
About 30 people attended the forum to hear about topics such as safety and security, academics and the need for more support for “Covid kids” who are behind in math and other subjects, the search for a new superintendent with Superintendent Alicia Geddis’ contract expiring June 30, 2026, the need for the state’s attorney’s office to work with the school district more regarding criminal cases, and more communication and transparency with parents and the public from school district officials.
Voters will elect three board members of the six candidates to serve four-year terms. There also will need to be an appointment of a board member to fill a two-year term.
Candidates are incumbents Tyson Parks, Christopher Easton and Thomas Miller and newcomers Alice Payne, Kim Corley and Tierra Brown.
One goal that the candidates have if elected: Payne said continued security and safety is a major goal. Security checks at all buildings are needed and safety isn’t exclusive to physical situations, but also mental health. “A student cannot learn if they have a number of issues. It just gets in the way,” Payne said.
Corley said communication is a big issue she’d like to see resolved with parents and staff. She said she was a staff member and didn’t know things. She encourages people to go to school board meetings. “We need to come together as a community. We all need to work together,” Corley said about resolving problems.
Brown said conflict resolution is needed. She said there is violence and fights in the schools. “We have to be able to fix it by teaching our students how to deal with conflict,” Brown said. North Ridge Middle School has a recovery program with mediations for students with their peers and staff before it gets to discipline. That program is needed district wide, she said.
Parks said teachers are not paid enough. “To me, they have one of the toughest jobs that a person can have, is to be a teacher,” he said. He too said if they don’t do something to deter criminal behaviors of young people, the community will pay for that in the long run. He’s seen it happen too many times when a problem is ignored, it’s not going to go away.
Easton said his No. 1 goal is mindful that the three people elected on Tuesday will be picking the next district superintendent. “That is as many of you know, the No. 1 job of the school board,” Easton said. He said he’s been reading what it would look like to have a succession plan and a superintendent designate as early as in a year and a half, to have someone ready to go. The school board needs to get it right for the future, he said.
Miller said recruiting teachers of color and addressing the teacher shortage is his No. 1 goal. The Grow Your Own program is starting to help with this, he said. “I just believe it’s critical that all of our students have representation in the classroom,” Miller said.
Candidate questions also dealt with transparency. Easton said he keeps asking questions, such as how the district spends its money. Under state law, they’re not allowed to talk about some things such as student discipline, and hirings and firings of staff. He said they let the public know as much as possible, to not hide anything.
Payne answered a question about restoring faith and participation in the school district. Communication is a problem between the administration and parents/community, she said. Payne would like to see a council made up of a few parents, staff and administrators to come to a resolution on positive communications.
Parks was asked a question about if he’s toured the school buildings and asked administrators for feedback since he’s been on the board. “Yes, I have toured a number of schools and I’ve listened to what the administrators have said to me,” Parks said. One of the things that sticks out is behavioral problems of students, he said. He said he’ll continue to push programs to help resolve this.
Corley responded to a question about making sure all families are heard and represented across the district at all school buildings, versus just a few. Corley said attending board meetings is crucial. Family councils at schools also need to meet. “We have committees already in place, but I don’t think they are being utilized as they are supposed to be,” she said.
Miller answered a question about restructuring classroom sizes and caseloads for special education teachers. He said that is one of the most challenging areas for the district. “If at all possible, if we could get more social workers, if we could get more teachers’ aides to assist,” he said. Parent involvement also is important, he added.
Brown answered a question about raising the graduate rate among minorities. The biggest thing outside of academics is building relationships with every student. “Our students have to feel like that they’re heard. They have to feel like they want to be there. They have to feel loved. They have to feel support,” Brown said about having students want to excel. Not having enough African-American staff, to look like the students, also has been a huge disconnect, she said.
School board member Johnnie Carey, who isn’t seeking re-election, stated during audience comments that safety continues to be a priority for the school district. She wanted to hear from new school board members about what else can the district do?
Carey brought up the fight and incident in which it was reported that someone involved was armed with a firearm at Danville High School during an elementary basketball game in February.
“What can you do when your state’s attorney does not file the charges and they have the information? But they put it on the district that we are not doing what we’re supposed to do. We’ve done our part. But what else can we do?” Carey asked.
Brown said they have to get parents involved and go to the parents and hold them accountable as well.
Corley said as a parent she didn’t realize the issue with charges going forward in the case. As parents, they could support the district if they knew that. District-wide identification checks at all schools would be beneficial, she also said about increased security. She said it starts at home, with parent involvement, about it being a two-fold issue of potential violence from people going into schools and children in the buildings creating violence.
Parks said judges also need to work with the school district. In one case, a judge said a student had to go back to school the next day after having a gun, he said.
Payne said safety has been an issue for a long time and she’s aware the district is trying to do as much as possible to prevent any incidents. She said the schools can be a little more diligent about why persons are coming into the buildings.
In other safety discussions, Easton discussed additional school resource officers, but said it would be a lot of money; in addition to Brown talking about hall monitors and call buttons.
Miller also said about parents can be involved by checking daily what their students do on the computer academically, to remain aware.
Forum comments also included encouraging parents to go to parent-teacher conferences; using funding to have retired teachers help students who are behind; and additional tutoring and using study hall or other times to help students with math, reading and other subjects.
