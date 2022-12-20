There are 64 candidates for school board races in the area next year.
Of those, there are six candidates for four open seats on the Danville District #118 School Board.
Monday was the last day to file for the April 4, 2023 election that will see school board, mayor, aldermen, and other village and district offices elected.
A list of the final school board election filings:
Armstrong High School #225: Andrew Cler, Jason J. Frerichs, John M. Gordon and Hannah Catherine Dorsey.
Armstrong-Ellis Grade School #61: James “Buddy” Edenburn, Edward Bohlen, Jordan Vela and Cory Acton.
Bismarck-Henning #1: Cheryl Brumett, Amanda Campbell, Theodore (Ted) James Olson and Kent Leigh.
Danville District #118: Current board members Christopher Easton, Thomas Miller and Tyson Parks, and also Alice Payne, Tierra Brown and Kimberly S. Corley.
Seats up for election next year on the Danville District 118 School Board are: Easton, Johnnie Carey, Miller and Parks.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm #4: Connie Cannon, Jeromy Spesard, Sam Fourez, Mark Learnard, Lori L. Starwalt, Larry E. Daily, Nancy Heiser Dalenberg, Susie Gardner, Joe Buyno and Cathy Jenkins.
Hoopeston #11A and 11B School Board: Lloyd Lee Cox II, Will Clayton, David McFadden and April R. Jones.
Oakwood #76: Hanea Hicks and Erik Plotner.
Potomac #10 School Board: Jenny Tholl, Keri Newnum, Amanda Markwalder, Beau Acton and Danielle Hoskins.
Rossville Alvin #7: Jeremy Deck, Charlotte A. Smith, Robert Danner, Stephen Keleminic and Christopher M. Quick.
Regional Board of Trustees: Michael R. Black and Cheryl S. Reifsteck.
Salt Fork #512: Martin Gene Birge, Dustin Heckerson, Andrea Van Leer, Brock Thomas Taylor, Troy Chew, Amanda Reed, Marcus Lee Chenoweth and Gregory Filicsky.
Westville #2: Ruthford Paul Shannon, Michael Acord, Douglas C. Miller, Robert R. Clifford, Michael Todd Walblay, Marc A. Valangeon II and Jonathan Freiman.
Normally four, or sometimes three, seats are up for school boards in each election.
Danville Area Community College board of trustee candidates, for three open seats, are: Dave Harby, Terry Hill and Maruti Seth.
