Those interested in being school board or other city/village candidates in the April 4, 2023 election file next week.
Vermilion County Clerk Cathy Jenkins reminded candidates that all Vermilion County School District board members and Vermilion Regional Board of School Trustees will be filing at the Vermilion County Clerk’s Office beginning at 8 a.m. Dec. 12.
Nomination petitions and other filing forms are available at the Vermilion County Clerk’s Office through Dec. 19, and petitions are currently being circulated. Filing for these positions will take place beginning at 8 a.m. Dec. 12 through 5 p.m. Dec. 19.
Candidates who file simultaneously for the same office in the same district either at 8 a.m. on Dec. 12 or within the last hour on Dec. 19 will be included in a lottery to determine ballot position. Candidates who file after 8 a.m. on the first day shall be deemed filed in the order of actual receipt.
All other offices including city/village offices, library district trustees, park district commissioners or trustees, community college district trustees and fire protection district trustees will file with their local election official (clerk or secretary). This includes Danville Area Community College board of trustee candidates and Danville District 118 School Board candidates.
For questions, contact Carrie Wilson, supervisor of elections at 217-554-1911 or ccelections@vercountyil.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.