HOOPESTON — The Hoopeston School Board approved the building principal and assistant principals its March 16 meeting.
Approved were Susan Root, Dan Walder, Michael Blacketer, Katie Coulter, John Klaber and Kim Hutzel, and district technology director Michelle White, for the upcoming year.
The list of tenured and non-tenured teachers were also approved as well as the assistant coaching stipend for Chris Small for the 2022-2023 high school baseball seasons and Rhonda Borders’ letter of retirement from the district.
Also approved was a resolution to dismiss long term substitute teachers at the end of the school year. They are Alexis Cade, Heather Cloud, Lea Morgan, John Morris, Robin Peterson and Mara Sutton at Maple; Benjamin Cravens, Karen Eighner, Erin Fruhling and Dustin Wells at HAMS; and Allison Mann, Marcella Noel and Devon Stephens, HAHS.,
In other school board action, the board approved the payment of $41,000 to Silver Bros. for the Maple foundation repair.
The board also approved $196,721 for construction of the cafeteria addition and middle school HVAX to Schomburg & Schomburg from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) grant and a $12,600 quote from ENTEC to install a new air handling unit in the high school science classroom.
The board also approved a $16,050 quote from Silver Bros. to install parking bollards in front of the new cafeteria, the new History of Rock elective and approved its addition to the course catalog and approved the high school art club’s trip to Newfield’s Museum in Indianapolis, Ind. on Friday, April 28.
The next Hoopeston School Board meeting will be Thursday, April 20 at 6 p.m.
