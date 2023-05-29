The Hoopeston Area School Board met May 18 and approved the overnight trips for the FFA to attend the state convention on June 12-15 in Springfield and the FFA camp trip for July 23-27 in Monticello.
The board also approved the HAAP football team for football camp on July 13-15 in Eureka, school registration fees for the coming year and payment to Silver Bros. of $51,900 for installation if the stadium bleacher concrete pad.
The board approved the $42,103 quote from Bennett Electronics to repair the middle/high school intercom, the quotes of $38,359.44 from Dell for the desktop computers and monitors and $107,675 for 295 Chromebooks.
Teachers that were hired for summer school were Kris Kellerhals for kindergarten Intensive Intervention Program teacher; and Richard Harbacek and Brad Jones as HAMS teachers.
Also hired for the summer were in the technology department, Andrea Glotzbach, Kylie Pickett and Michelle Hernandez-Gaytan; Ethan Smith was hired as the high school volunteer.
The Hoopeston Area School Board will meet Thursday, June 15, 2023 at 6 p.m.
