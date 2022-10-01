HOOPESTON — Hoopeston Area FFA chapter will attend three conferences this year, according to the Hoopeston school board.
The first meeting will be at the National Convention in Indianapolis on Oct. 26-29. The next meeting will be Nov. 21-22 for the BUILD Conference at Illinois State University and on Feb. 3-4, 2023, the FFA will travel to the Ground Zero Conference at the University of Illinois.
In other business, the board also approved the 2022-23 the administration compensation report, evaluation plan memorandum of understanding (MOU) and the long-term substitute experience MOU.
Also approved was the invoice for PowerSchool student information system, the PPD+ subscription for $11,355.08 and posting for a technology support consultant to build reports within PowerSchool and train administrators in the use of the sports through the 2022-23 school year at the certified hourly rate.
