HOOPESTON — The Hoopeston School board approved the purchase of 375 Chromebooks through Technology Resources for a $129,375 cost from the Emergency Connectivity Fund at the board meeting at the Thursday, October 21 meeting.
Superintendent Robert Richardson said that the Emergency Connectivity Fund provided the funding to help schools and libraries keep students, staff and patrons connected during the COVID-19 contest. This was administered by the Universal Service Administrative Co.
In other school board business, asbestos removal in the John Greer tunnel from the boiler room to the entrance to the boys locker room had been granted. This work, according to Richardson, was to be done by the Kinsale Contracting Group with cost written into the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief grant. The board unanimously approved $43,500 for the project.
The work still needs to be done, said board president Dave McFadden, in order for the board to recoup the cost from the grant money.
Other action by the board of education includes approval to hire Charles Wallace for middle school PE teacher; Lucinda Overlander for Maple classroom aide; and Hannah Hambleton as high school basketball co-cheer coach.
Also included was the transferral of Robert Gossett from seventh grade girls basketball coach and Tyler Rush from girls basketball coach to seventh grade basketball coach.
Rush along with Amber Fell were approved as the high school girls basketball volunteers, pending background checks.
Sarah Tribbey as Maple classroom aide, Rain Hillard as the part time district technology assistance and Brock Baker, the high school assistant girls basketball coach, resignations were approved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.