The Hoopeston Area School Board approved several items at its last school board meeting.
The board approved the posting for the school nurse and to begin contract discussions with the City of Hoopeston for a school resource officer for the 2023-2024 school year.
The board also approved the forgiveness of the remainder of the greenhouse loan, accepted the fuel, milk and bread product bids, and approved the PressPlus Policy Issue 111 update as presented.
Also approved were $23,480 for replacement for the Maple office air conditioning, $15,890 for the cafeteria air conditioning, both from Entec, to approve the renewal of ALEKS license for $21,217.50 and the purchase of workbooks from Great Minds for $17,199.07 for the school year of 2023-2024 school year, both through Title I.
The board also approved $17,419.75 for placement and Zspace programs from Blum, renewed the license from Hapara for $13,119.75 and $10,500 for student and teacher social emotion learning subscriptions from 7 Mindsets for the school year, all from Title 1.
Other approved expenditures included final payment of $74,419.18 on the cafeteria project and middle school renovations to Schomburg & Schomburg Constuction, $6,524.34 to The Upchurch Group for design, construction documents and project closeout with funds coming from the federal government’s Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief {ESSER}III grant, $37,100 to Stalker Sports Floors for gym floor sanding, painting and refinishing, $175,500 to Carroll Seating for purchase and installation of gymnasium bleachers, and payment request No. 1 for $90,900 to Silver Bros. Construction for Maple and John Greer Grade School restrooms renovations with funds from Esser III.
Finally, the board approved from the Title 1 funds of $10,947.50 to purchase subscriptions from Teachtown and $85,813.35 for curricular materials from McGraw Hill, both Title 1 funds.
The next Hoopeston School Board meeting will be Thursday, Aug. 17.
