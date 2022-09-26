HOOPESTON — Athletic conditions were improved this week at the Hoopeston Area High School. The board of education approved a $492,595 bid by Southern Bleacher Company Inc. on Thursday for the bleachers.
The board discussed improving the new bleachers as well as making the bleachers handicap accessible for wheelchairs at that time.
The school board also approved the high school sidewalk/parking lot remodel from Schomburg and Schomburg for $14,170.
Also included was a pay request for $32,783 to the Upchurch Group for work on the cafeteria project funded by Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) money and a $724,806 pay request for the construction of the cafeteria project by Schomburg and Schomburg.
The next school board meeting will be held Thursday, Oct. 20 at 6 p.m.
