New business was brought before the Hoopeston School Board last month with the action to approve participation in the Drug Abuse Prevention Program (DAPP) for the 2022-2023 school year. The cost for the program was $2,996.
In other action of the board, the approval of the E-Learning Plan was presented, a renewal of the paraprofessional substitute teaching MOU for the 2022-2023 school year, and the quote to install air conditoning in the HAHS cafeteria by ENTEC for $19,360 funded by ESSER III grant money.
Also approved was the quote to install air conditioning in the server room at HAHS by ENTEC for $11,250, to approve the pay request of $6,308.90 to Upchurch Group Inc for design, documents bidding and construction of the cafeteria addition funded by ESSER funds, and to approve the pay request #5 for $212,349.60 to Schomburg & Schomburg Construction, Inc. for the construction of the cafeteria addition funded by ESSER funds.
Consideration and action on a Resolution declaring the intention to issure $1,800,000 Working Cash Fund Bonds of Community Unit School District Number 11, Vermilion, Iroquois and Ford Counties, Illinois, for the purpose of increasing the Working Cash Fund of said School District, and approved going out for RFP for asbestos abatement of floor tile in the Hoopeston Area Middle School during the summer of 2023.
The board of education approved the Hoopeston Middle School Improvement Plan for the 2022-2023 school year and the School Maintenance Project Grant FY23 Application round 1 to replace the aging boiler at John Greer Grade School.
The board also decided to destroy executive session minutes from Oct. 15, Nov. 19, Dec. 17, 2020 and Jan. 9 and 21, Feb. 18 and March 19 from the minutes but to keep executive session minutes from Oct. 21, Nov. 18 and Dec. 16 of 2021 and Jan. 20, Feb. 22, March 17 and 31 and April 11 of 2022 per 5 ILCS 120/2.06 (d).
The next Hoopeston Area School Board meeting will be Thursday, Nov. 17.
