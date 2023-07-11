The Terry A. Badger III Scholarship Fund has been established to benefit area high school seniors who graduate from a Wabash River Conference High School.
Primarily, the scholarship will benefit those students who excel academically and who exhibit exceptional performance in high school baseball. The scholarship is in honor of Terry A. Badger III, who died at his home in Covington, Ind. on March 6, 2023, at the age of 13.
Terry loved to participate in sports, especially basketball and soccer, but his biggest passion was baseball. He enjoyed “parking lot” football and Blitzball. He also collected baseball cards and loved playing the card game, “Uno.” Terry enjoyed fishing, hunting as well as going mushroom hunting and going on rides on the 4-wheeler and on “Grandpa’s Mule.” He loved to sing, and he didn’t know a stranger.
Dale White, CEO of the Community Foundation said, “It’s a privilege for the Community Foundation to be the steward of donated monies that will benefit students throughout the Western Indiana area. We appreciate the generosity of those who have contributed and want to be a part of keeping Terry’s memory alive.”
The applicant(s) for the scholarship must be accepted as a part- or full- time (minimum of six hours) student at a trade or technical school or a two-year or four-year public or private college or university.
The first scholarships will be awarded in the spring of 2024.
Contributions in memory of Terry are tax deductible and can be made online at www.wicf-inc.org or mailed to: Western Indiana Community Foundation, ATTN: Terry A. Badger III Scholarship Fund, PO Box 175, Covington, IN 47932.
Western Indiana Community Foundation is a not-for-profit public charity established in 1990 to serve donors, award grants and scholarships, and provide leadership to improve all of Fountain and Vermillion County, Indiana.
