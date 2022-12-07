The deadline for submitting an application for the MLK Scholarship is Friday.
The application must be submitted on that day by 4:30 p.m. to the City of Danville Human Relations Department.
To be eligible for the $4,000 scholarship, you have to be a 2023 high school graduating senior who plans to pursue your education at an institution of higher learning.
Applications are available at the local high schools and the City of Danville Human Relations Department.
The selection of the scholarship recipient by the MLK Committee is not based on any racial, religious, ethnic or cultural affiliation. Therefore, students who meet the criteria listed in the scholarship application are encouraged to apply.
The recipient will be announced at the MLK Celebration in January. For additional information, please contact Sandra Finch at 431-2280.
