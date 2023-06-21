The Business Women of Vermilion County awarded three scholarships to Vermilion County high school seniors at their annual scholarship dinner and presentation at the Danville Country Club on May 18.
The three winners of $1,000 scholarships are:
- Tobi West, from Hoopeston Area High School, who will be attending Keystone College and studying pre-physical therapy and continuing her education to become a pediatric physical therapist.
- Lillian Brown, from Danville High School, who will be attending Illinois State University to become an audiologist.
- Faith Grissom, from Bismarck-Henning High School, who will be attending Danville Area Community College and studying diagnostic medical sonography.
