DANVILLE — An event that hasn’t occurred for several years, even pre-Covid, is kicking off the new school year at Schlarman Academy.
An open house and school picnic will be Sunday, Aug. 13 on the football field. All families have been invited.
The school picnic is from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The open house is 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Students can get reacquainted with the north campus. Incoming 7th graders shadowed students back in April for a half day. On Sunday they can get their lockers and revisit the school. The lower grades can meet their teachers and drop off their school supplies at the south campus.
Schlarman Academy starts its new school year on Monday, Aug. 14 for students.
Principal Barb Rew is starting her second full year as principal. 2023 started with some leadership changes at Schlarman, which concerned some parents.
Rew said she’s “very excited” about the start of the 2023-2024 school year.
She said they have some new additions to the school.
“Unfortunately, people get jobs and they move elsewhere, so we’ve lost some good teachers. But I’m really happy with the teachers we have,” she said.
Rew said she’s feeling “very optimistic that we’re going to have a great year.”
Rew started at Schlarman in 2011 as a teacher and wore several different hats. She went back to get her master’s degree in 2019. 2022 was her first full year as administrator. The year before she was interim.
Rew was born here, moved away in 1977 and came back in 1986.
“I married a military guy and traveled the country,” she said.
Rew went to St. Paul’s Grade School for several years. Her parents, aunts and uncles graduated from Schlarman.
The new director of student services at Schlarman Academy is Isela Rangel, a 2000 Schlarman graduate.
She started working at Danville Area Community College in 2011 and worked different areas, mainly in student services. She worked one year at Central Catholic School in Lafayette, Ind. as a registrar. Her most recent position was assistant director in financial aid at DACC.
“This role will encompass guidance, and that’s what I really felt like I fit in,” Rangel said.
This is Rangel’s first week on the job.
Rew said Rangel interviewed for the guidance position, but Rew decided to combine the two.
“She had the skill set. What I was looking for was somebody who is my counterpart up here,” Rew said.
Rew also had teacher positions to fill for the 2023-2024 school year, but she reports proudly that junior high and high school positions are 100 percent full.
“We’re very excited about that,” she said.
For the elementary classes, a grade school computer position was filled, but the person found another great opportunity elsewhere. So, they are looking to fill the computer position.
Otherwise, Schlarman only had a music position to fill, and someone stepped into that role.
Schlarman has two new roles at the school. They hired another 4th through 6th grade teacher who travels amongst the teachers, and they hired another teacher who will split the 6th grade class because it’s large. She is going to focus on social studies, and the other 6th grade teacher will focus on science. Before, the teacher did both, Rew said.
They get to do technology projects, get back into STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math), and all that stuff, she said.
At the north campus, they also created a new 7th and 8th grade math and science position. They had the position years ago, but the teacher left and it hadn’t been refilled.
“That was a need that we saw so we could free up some of the other teachers, so their time is not so compact,” Rew said.
One of the classes they can offer now is botany.
They also added an introduction to art class.
Rangel said they offer a lot of dual enrollment classes when they can, partnering with DACC.
“Which has been very successful in the past...,” Rew said.
Total staff between both buildings is 57.
Student population is more than 300.
“Every year we lose kids. We’ve had a lot of kids move out of the state; a lot of kids move out of Danville,” Rew said. “We’ve had that, but we lose some, we get some. I’m happy with what our enrollment is.”
They have two kindergarten; two first and second grades; one third, fourth and fifth grade; and two sixth grade classes.
There also are four full-time preschool classes, which are full.
South campus for Schlarman Academy, 1307 N. Walnut St., is pre-school through 6th grade.
North campus, 2112 N. Vermilion St., has 7th through 12th grades.
On Schlarman’s Facebook page, they’ve been sharing staff spotlights.
“It just gives a glimpse of all of our staff,” Rew said.
With the start of school, all Schlarman’s sports teams are up and running.
Something new this year is the Tiny Toppettes.
Meg Kelsy is an alumni who has taken over the Toppette dance team program. She’s going to have a camp for the pre-school through 6th graders. They will perform with the Toppettes at one or two games.
“We’re really kind of excited about that,” Rew said. “It’s going to be pretty cute.”
Homecoming for Schlarman is Sept. 16.
Rew said she’s excited to have Rangel and the staff on board.
“There are some changes, but with change there’s good,” Rew said. “We’re looking forward to the new school year.”
“I’m ready to get rolling. A new year, we are Topper strong and moving on,” Rew added.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.