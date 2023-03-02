DANVILLE — The common theme at a “Save Schlarman” community meeting earlier this week at the Fischer Theatre was to look out for the betterment of the students.
The meeting drew a sizeable crowd of supporters.
Emcee state Rep. Mike Marron, R-Fithian, said Schlarman Academy has a “very critically important role to play in the community’s future.”
He said he only wants to see a strong and vibrant future for Schlarman Academy. Because of this priority for him, he reached out to the Diocese of Peoria requesting a dialogue. He had an encouraging phone conversation with some people at the diocese and he requested a sit-down meeting.
Marron said his goals for the meeting are to gain reassurance for the community that area residents will have a strong and vibrant Schlarman Academy for the future, and also to create a positive line of communication between the diocese and the schools so there are no misunderstandings.
He thinks it was helpful for concerned citizens to meet and talk about their frustrations in a productive way.
“At the end of the day a successful future for Schlarman is what’s at stake,” he added.
Co-moderator Harsha Gurujal started the meeting talking about each of the three Schlarman administrators who are no longer with the school’s north campus, Mark Janesky, Mark Croy and Courtney Hemker, and what they mean to the Schlarman family.
Parents are concerned about leadership and other changes with the school.
Janesky talked about his efforts to look out for the school and students, students seeing friendly faces in administration and organizations being transparent.
He said they’ve worked hard to keep the buildings looking as good as possible, including replacing a boiler at the high school this past summer.
Janesky said enrollment in the last four years has increased about 53 percent, totaling about 450 most recently.
He said one of the reasons why is tuition rates have decreased by $1,500-$1,900 depending on the age of the student. Annual tuition rates for kindergarten through 12th grade range from $2,990 to more than $4,000. Schlarman also has preschool.
“That has been instrumental in trying to draw more kids into our fold,” Janesky said about the tuition decrease.
Janesky said Schlarman also may be the only school within 100 miles, public or private, that is fully staffed with qualified teachers. Teacher shortages have forced many schools to operate with remote online curriculum and no teacher in the room, only with an aide. Long-term substitutes are being hired to cover classes schools can’t find teachers for, he added.
“We’ve not had either of these things to date,” he said. “Our staff at both buildings is fantastic.”
“Our student body is as good as we’ve ever had,” he said about the students being respectful and caring. They’ve gone on to University of Notre Dame, Howard University, University of Illinois, Purdue University and other colleges.
Janesky said the finances of the school also are good. He said the last balance sheet showed an approximate $1.7 million positive balance. The school also may receive another grant for $470,000.
He said his mission was to continue to produce respectful and intelligent young men and women who will prosper in the real world. He said he’s not sure his vision was the same as the administration of the diocese.
Janesky said he resigned after being “badgered and bullied.”
He talked about not doing annual drug testing on the students. He said for one day in earlier February, he and Croy were terminated by the diocese’s attorney, but reinstated.
He said the future of Schlarman Academy is in the hands of the parents and school community. They need to unify, and deal with current issues quickly, he said.
“I still love these kids and would fight to the death for each one of them,” Janesky said.
Those in attendance at the Monday night community meeting also heard from Croy, Schlarman Academy Consultative Board members and audience members.
Croy said several staff members are considering leaving with the current administration.
Several parents in attendance were there to support Janesky and the school, but there were also parents there who support the current administration.
Teacher and mother Rosi Perez said Schlarman teachers are like second parents to some students, and they are a family.
