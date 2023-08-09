DANVILLE — North Ridge Middle School's new principal is a Schlarman Hilltopper alum.
The Danville District 118 School Board approved the hiring of Michael Gourley at its Wednesday night meeting.
The hiring occurs two days before the start of school for students for the 2023-2024 school year.
Gourley comes to D118 from Morris Community High School where he was principal. He has 20 years of administrative experience, also working at Normal Community High School where he started as a social studies teacher, and elsewhere.
He said he has deep roots in Danville. He was born and raised in Danville, living on Tuttle Street, and went to Bismarck Junior High School and Schlarman. His parents still live here.
"I appreciate the opportunity. It's going to be a great year. I appreciate the trust," Gourley said.
D118 Human Resources Director Kim Pabst said, "he's hit the ground running. We're so thankful to have him with us."
Gourley replaced Eliza Brooks who resigned.
Another big change for North Ridge this school year is students will be going to clear backpacks as DHS students have.
In other business, the school board approved negotiating with the Danville Police Department to add another school resource officer to South View Upper Elementary School.
Assistant Superintendent of Elementary Education John Hart said the officers, if approved by both bodies, wouldn't be trained and start until Jan. 2024 or the start of the 2024-2025 school year.
The school district now has three school resource officers, with one at North Ridge, 1.5 at DHS and .5 at Kenneth D. Bailey Academy. This would put the SRO number at four.
School board member Shannon Schroeder voted against the recommendation, saying she thinks the school district could use more than four SROs with one also floating among the elementary schools and having more presence at KDBA.
She said if an officer is sick or something happens, they're not replaced.
Board member Alice Payne said, "It's sad we have to have resource officers. It's a sign of the time."
Board president Randal Ashton said they've seen what happens if there isn't security with a building. An SRO is immediately present.
"It's a great resource," he said.
He said they don't necessarily have a problem with the students in the schools, school district officials want security for the buildings.
"I feel much better when I see the officers around," Ashton said.
Hart too added that it's important when young people form relationships with the SROs and can walk up to them, knowing the officer, and the students could feel more comfortable to talk to and tell the officer information.
"That's a huge benefit," Hart said.
He said he can talk with the police department about a second additional officer, but the police department has had staffing issues, and he's not sure how possible it would be.
