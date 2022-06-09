DANVILLE — Saturday Morning Summer Sounds and Farmers’ Market will return to the Danville Public Library on Saturday, June 11.
Saturday Morning Summer Sounds & Farmers’ Market will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday through October.
Saturday Morning Summer Sounds & Farmers’ Market will feature an eclectic mix of produce, food and art along with regular music at the beautiful stage at the Danville Public Library park, 319 N. Vermilion St.
Per usual, vendor spots for Saturday Morning Summer Sounds & Farmers’ Market are free and new vendors are always welcome.
Entertainment for the opening market on June 11 will be provided by Champaign-Urbana musician John McMahon.
The June 11 market will be in conjunction with the Danville Public Library’s Summer Reading Program kickoff party.
In addition, three local authors will be debuting their new books at the June 11 market: Betty Anderson (AJ and Junior: Collard Greens and Fried Okra), Mary Anne Lipousky-Butikas (Bad Karma, George Goody, Tea for Two and Scooter & Cupcake: New Piggy Friends) and Jake Aurelian (Cockamamie: a Coloring Book About Liars and Hairy Man Meets Harry Mann or Putting Pants on Bigfoot).
Upcoming music features Kylan Kurkendall and Nico Davis on June 18.
New this season: DJ Nigh & Albert will be providing music on the first Saturday of each month, and the last Saturday of each month will feature the B&J Music Showcase with performances by B&J Music students.
To become a vendor or for additional information about Saturday Morning Summer Sounds & Farmers’ Market, e-mail Albert King at: ackn2016@gmail.com.
