GEORGETOWN – Illinois State Police and Vermilion County Coroner’s Office are investigating a Saturday morning single-vehicle crash on Mill Street in Georgetown that left two Westville residents dead.
Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden identified the deceased as 77-year-old Janice M. Harden and 3-year-old Ella M. Thompson.
ISP officers responded to the report of the crash around 8:21 a.m. Saturday. The preliminary report indicated that while the vehicle was traveling west on Mill Street, the vehicle ran off the roadway and struck a gas regulator station.
The vehicle and station became engulfed in fire. Harden and Thompson were pronounced dead at the scene.
Country music singer Rodney Atkins acknowledged the morning’s fatal crash on social media before his scheduled performance at the Georgetown Fair later that evening.
“Upon our arrival, it is with great sadness that we learned of a tragic accident this morning, resulting in the loss of lives for both an adult and a child who were on their way to the fair,” Atkins wrote. “My heart aches for this family and the entire community, and I fervently pray that God provides them with strength during this incredibly difficult time.”
Atkins also wrote that after speaking with the fair board, they ultimately decided to continue with Saturday night’s show with the “sincere intention to pay homage to the cherished memories of these two individuals and offer a glimmer of solace through the unifying power of music and fellowship.”
“In this dark time, let us find strength and comfort in one another,” Atkins wrote. “Through music, tonight we stand as a community seeking peace amidst sorrow.”
McFadden said autopsies are scheduled for this week.
No other information was released.
