The Salvation Army of Vermilion County held its inaugural Christmas in July fundraiser along with its 135th anniversary celebration on July 27 to benefit the escalating needs of local families.
Held at Woodbury Falls, 146 guests plus several volunteers packed the event hall for food, fun and fellowship.
The event celebrated the Salvation Army’s long standing history and local programs while recognizing business partners, sponsors, volunteers, advisory board members and staff who exemplify the spirit of Salvation Army’s mission: “To preach the gospel of Jesus Christ and to meet human needs in His name without discrimination.”
Bringing down the house was keynote speaker Susan Richter, director of the Vermilion County Museum Society and the Salvation Army’s Territorial Museum Director, Nanci Gasiel, shining a light on a well laid path of community service within Vermilion County’s history.
The event was emceed by several advisory board members who dressed up for the occasion portraying significant historic people who founded and built much of the Salvation Army’s history including Steve Brandy, Julie Fruhling, Sherri Smith, Melissa Wilhelm and event chair Amber McCoy.
A handmade quilt, provided by Connie Ostrander was auctioned off in a bidding war that contributed to the overall earnings of more than $15,000 raised at the event.
Ostrander gave her testimony in front of the crowd as she held back tears explaining how the Salvation Army helped her in her life.
“Doing The Most Good” plaques were awarded to the volunteer of the year, Jason Whaling, two-year contributor to the money management program in Danville and huge service partner for the local property maintenance initiatives recently. The Danville Lions Club was awarded the Top Bell Ringing Group for the second year in a row raising more than $3,500 for the Salvation Army during last year’s holiday season.
Bunge Milling and Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation were both recognized as top sponsors for the event in addition to other major sponsors including OSF HealthCare, Freeman Exteriors, Re/Max Realty Associates – Jay Fruhling, and many table sponsors.
“We are thankful to God for a community that supports the Salvation Army and to those who made this first-time fundraiser event a success as they were either introduced to, or reminded of, the many services the Salvation Army has provided for 135 years in Danville,” said Amber McCoy, event chair.
Proceeds from the event go toward veteran assistance, emergency disaster efforts, food, social services, homeless aid, poverty-reduction efforts and other programs throughout the year.
Those who would like to donate can visit https://bit.ly/DanvilleBenefit
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.