The Salvation Army of Vermilion County is launching its annual Red Kettle Christmas Campaign to raise funds to support its critical social programming that helps local families in need all year long.
The seasonal fundraising goal is set at $105,000. Proceeds will support the entire county – feeding the hungry, providing aid to the homeless, social services, services for local veterans, Christmas gifts and food baskets for families struggling to make ends meet and more.
The Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign, which provides 26 percent of the support for the organization’s community services, kicks off on Veterans Day, Friday, Nov. 11, with manned kettles scheduled for seven locations and 10 countertop mini-kettles at businesses throughout Vermilion County. The Red Kettles and bell ringers, which will be in front of various retail locations Mondays through Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Christmas Eve, have been in existence in our community since 1891.
This year’s theme, “Love Beyond Christmas,” captures The Salvation Army’s core value of spreading hope and love to struggling families not just during the season of giving, but 365 days a year.
“For the people we serve, a warm bed or meal is just the beginning. We are focused on helping them break the cycles of poverty—serving the person emotionally, physically, and spiritually. It’s all our responsibility to lend a helping hand to our neighbors in crisis,” said Major Jason Pollom, Vermilion County Executive Officer.
Visit the website at SADanville.org for a full program guide that outlines all local Christmas opportunities for Volunteer Bell Ringing, Virtual Kettles, Event Sponsorship, Angel Trees, Coat Drives and more. Your help is greatly needed and appreciated this year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.