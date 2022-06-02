Salvation Army to celebrate National Donut Day on Friday

DANVILLE– Held annually on the first Friday in June, National Donut Day is a sweet time to celebrate America’s heroes. On June 3, The Salvation Army of Vermilion County will celebrate this historic day by hosting a table at the First Fridays Summer Sounds and passing out donuts until supplies run out.
This tradition dates back to World War I, when nearly 250 Salvation Army volunteers traveled overseas to provide emotional and spiritual support, fried confectionery, clothes and supplies to troops. For more than a century, the organization has continued to provide snacks, hydration and comfort to the first responders and front-line workers.
“The Salvation Army has always been a beacon of hope and healing for those fighting for good,” said Commissioner Melissa Wilhelm, Special Events Coordinator for The Salvation Army. “Today, we thank those who have kept our country and community healthy, safe, and fed throughout history.”
Since the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak, The Salvation Army of Vermilion County as served nearly 10,000 people locally with services including the food pantry, prescription assistance, utilities assistance, emergency shelter, veterans services, emergency disaster response, back-to-school and Christmas assistance for families and more.
To learn more about National Donut Day and find out how you can get involved with your local Salvation Army, visit salvationarmyusa.org/usn/national-donut-day/.
