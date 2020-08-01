DANVILLE — The Salvation Army of Danville is asking for the community’s support to ensure that local children have enough supplies to start the school year.
The Danville corps of the Salvation Army is partnering with Walmart this month to promote a Stuff the Bus campaign that kicks off Friday, Aug. 7.
The community partnership will help ease the financial burden parents are experiencing due to the COVID-19 pandemic as a new school year begins, as well as ensure area schoolchildren are equipped with the supplies they need and are ready to learn.
“After discussions with our school administrators, we believe that the need will be even higher this school year due to COVID-19,” Major Jason Pollom said.
“Even though schools are looking at a blended format of remote and in-person learning, youth are still in need of supplies for school work and projects, as physical supplies will still be necessary to complete some tasks,” he said.
The Stuff the Bus campaign will look different this year due to COVID-19 concerns. To maintain safety and follow Centers for Disease Control guidelines, no volunteers will be present to collect the donations and buses will not be parked in front of the Danville Walmart Supercenter. Instead, a “Stuff the Bus” bin will be placed inside Walmart for shoppers to drop off school supplies.
Donations of school supplies will be collected between Friday, Aug. 7 and Sunday, Aug. 9, at the Danville Walmart, 4101 N. Vermilion St.
A few of the much-needed items include pencils, crayons, binders, index cards, notebooks, Clorox/Lysol wipes and hand sanitizers.
The Salvation Army and Walmart have partnered for more than 30 years to provide area children with the supplies needed to be successful during the school year.
