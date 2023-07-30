The Salvation Army of Champaign & Vermilion County announced the addition of 16 volunteers who trained to serve meals alongside The Salvation Army during times of disaster on Saturday, July 22, studying for their SERVSafe food handling certificate.
Volunteers now await their test score to determine their ability to receive their free food handling certificate. Each volunteer can continue to participate in volunteerism, attend future classes and earn additional certificates as more courses become available.
The SERVSafe class introduces basic safe food handling. The course explains how food can become unsafe through time-temperature abuse, cross-contamination, and improper cleaning and sanitizing, and emphasizes the importance good personal hygiene plays in limiting the spread of dangerous pathogens.
Taking the class Saturday included 12 residents from Champaign County and four residents from Vermilion County, resulting in more than 100 total local volunteers who have trained with The Salvation Army for emergency disaster response through various courses since 2022.
The Salvation Army offers a full curriculum of certified disaster training courses, including classes provided in partnership with other organizations, such as the International Critical Incident Stress Foundation, Medic First Aid International, and the National Restaurant Association. Routine classes will be offered throughout the year for both counties in 2024. Those who wish to help in times of disaster are encouraged to build a profile online at https://bit.ly/sa_eds_volunteer to receive information on upcoming opportunities and explore future classes.
“The Salvation Army’s ministry is motivated by the love of God, and we are grateful to have been called to share His love through Gospel-centered leadership to ease the suffering of our neighbors in Illinois during times of crisis,” said Capt. Kenyon Sivels. “We are excited to serve with compassionate volunteers by providing essential services such as food, emergency disaster relief, and shelter.”
To help support The Salvation Army of Champaign & Vermilion County, visit SAdanville.org or SAChampaign.org to donate or register to volunteer.
