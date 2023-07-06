The Salvation Army of both Champaign and Vermilion County served 330 households with 380 sack lunches and 140 snack bags; more than 500 meals served to families in Vermilion County and cold beverages and snacks to more than 90 first responders and city workers in both counties. These efforts not only helped local families, but also those working tirelessly to restore power during days-long outages after a June 29 storm in the area.
The Salvation Army thanked 70 volunteers who gathered from two counties, C-U Canteen Run Team, Captains Kenyon & Melissa Sivels, Salvation Army Emergency Response Director, Lt. Katherine Reid and daughter Cassidy, EMA Directors from both counties, Danville Police Chief Chris Yates, Danville’s First Church of the Nazarene and Salvation Army Advisory Board Members and staff.
Nearly 40 volunteers from Champaign County gathered at The Red Shield Center early Saturday morning to organize, unpack, assemble and load sack lunches for distribution.
More than 35 volunteers worked in the heat at The Danville Salvation Army Corps, to organize a drive-thru food distribution to distribute well over 400 lunch items to those in need from neighborhoods without power, resources, and in some instances, transportation.
A few volunteers drove around hard-hit neighborhoods spreading the word and passing out fliers, including Chief Yates and his wife, who provided rides back to The Salvation Army for food pick up.
“It’s a testament to the importance of emergency disaster response, the need for mobile food units and the funds to possess them locally, but also, a demonstration of how neighboring counties are willing to help one another during times of crisis” said Melissa Wilhelm, EDS Coordinator for The Salvation Army.
The Salvation Army continues to raise funds, offer EDS Training, and recruit volunteers to keep up with the demands of what the organization has been called to do during times of disaster.
To support these efforts in the future, those interested can train to be a local Salvation Army Emergency Volunteer:
1. Please build a profile here: https://bit.ly/3KhQ5ku
2. To sign up for the next EDS Training class (ServSafe – Food handling on Saturday, July 22 in Champaign), email melissa.wilhelm@usc.salvationarmy.org the following:
- Your full name.
- Confirmation that you have completed the EDS profile (above).
