DANVILLE – The Salvation Army is responding to meet the increased needs of families and neighbors this Christmas in Vermilion County.
Following a second year marked by hardships and challenges where families are now becoming one of the fastest growing segments of the homeless population, The Salvation Army will provide comfort, care, and hope for more than 2,000 families and neighbors between now and Christmas Day.
“Our goal is to meet human needs without discrimination providing meals, food, warm clothing, gifts for boys and girls, and other critical assistance for families and all who might otherwise go without this Christmas.” says Major Jason Pollom, Danville Corps Officer.
To help support The Salvation Army this Christmas:
- Look for a Salvation Army bell ringer with a red kettle to give
- Give online at SalArmy.US/DanvilleRedKettle
- Volunteer to Ring the Bells at registertoring.com
Kick-Off the Kettle Season with the Salvation Army Red Kettle Kick-Off at Mad Goat Coffee, 701 S. Gilbert St., Danville, 8-10 a.m. Thursday, November 11.
If you or someone you know needs help this holiday season, go to sadanville.org or call 217-442-5911 to learn more.
The Salvation Army serves more than 8,700 families and neighbors each year in the communities of Vermilion County, providing critical services that include food, shelter, help with utilities, rent, clothing, Hope and much more.
