The Salvation Army of Vermilion County is partnering with the community to serve local parents and teachers.
The organization is asking for help with donations and volunteerism to ensure a successful start to the school year.
The Walmart store in Danville will host the annual Salvation Army back-to-school drive the first weekend in August, Friday, Aug. 4 & Saturday, Aug. 5. Volunteers are needed to pass out fliers to shoppers and can sign up online at https://bit.ly/backtoschool23sadan.
The Salvation Army is also collecting supplies for military families through Operation Homefront at the Dollar Tree located at 501 W. Fairchild St. until Aug. 4.
For more information, visit sadanville.org.
