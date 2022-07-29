DANVILLE — The Salvation Army of Vermilion County is partnering with the community to serve local parents. The organization is asking for help with donations and volunteerism to ensure students and teachers have a successful start to the school year.
Walmart in Danville will host the annual Salvation Army back-to-school drive the first weekend in August, Aug. 5 through Aug. 7. Volunteers are needed to pass out fliers to shoppers on Friday and Saturday.
During this time for 10 days, starting Aug. 5, people can take advantage of a lower tax rate on school supplies in Illinois from 6.25 percent to 1.25 percent.
The Salvation Army is also collecting supplies for military families through Operation Homefront at the Dollar Tree, located at 501 W. Fairchild St., until August 5th.
For more information, visit sadanville.org, Facebook @danvillesalvationarmy, or contact Melissa Wilhelm: (217) 607-9445.
