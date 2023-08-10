DANVILLE — The community showed up in a big way to support the Salvation Army’s Back to School supplies collection and distribution.
Items and money donated at the collection bin at Wal-Mart last week resulted in 141 book bags full of supplies to be distributed to families who needs help with school supplies.
Last year, they had about 100 bags to distribute, working with Champaign’s Salvation Army.
This week’s distribution in Danville, while supplies last, is 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10 at The Salvation Army, 855 E. Fairchild St.
Documents needed: identification showing proof of residency, proof of guardianship and proof of school-aged children in Vermilion County schools.
Melissa Wilhelm, with the Salvation Army of Vermilion County and Champaign, thanked the volunteers who helped with the collection of supplies and sorted and stuffed the bags.
This year they too were able to separate more supplies for middle school students, such as composition notebooks and highlighters and more folders and binders.
The crayons, markers and other items are more for the elementary students.
“There’s a lot of stuff in these bags. These are really good book bags,” Wilhelm said.
She said some people say maybe The Salvation Army shouldn’t do the Back-to-School drive because of other organizations doing it too.
“We’ve done this for more than 30 years,” Wilhelm said. “We’re not going to stop now.”
The Danville Noon Kiwanis gave $500 toward the school supplies. The Salvation Army also received donations from FedEx this year, which was new, in addition to St. Paul’s Catholic Church.
