DANVILLE — Just in time for Mother’s Day, Saltgrass Steakhouse, adjacent to the Golden Nugget Danville Casino opened Friday night.
Taste testing of the food had been occurring for staff members this week, said Jo Green, director of marketing for the casino.
The restaurant opened at 6 p.m. to the public Friday night and regular hours will be 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Green said the restaurant will be open now except for test days for the casino by the Illinois Gaming Board. Those dates still aren’t known, she said.
Golden Nugget Danville officials are still hopeful the casino will open in May.
Green said reservations are encouraged for Saltgrass Steakhouse using the Open Table app or website, due to the expected crowds.
Green said the food is delicious, and staff members are ready to go for the restaurant. They still are hiring for some positions.
She said everyone is getting ready for casino testing with the IGB. Casino officials are hopeful the casino meets requirements, for a grand opening to soon occur, according to Green.
