CATLIN – Twenty-nine Salt Fork Junior High and High School students are remote learning while being quarantined for the next two weeks after potentially being exposed to three students who tested positive for COVID-19.
“We had three positive cases at the junior high and high school,” Salt Fork Superintendent Phil Cox said Monday. “We had another one today.”
The fourth student who tested positive Sunday did not attend school Monday and is being quarantined.
The first day of school in the Salt Fork district was Aug. 20, with all students following a blended schedule of shortened in-person learning hours followed by an hour or so of remote learning at home to finish class work.
Salt Fork Junior High and High School students attend three hours and 45 minutes of instruction five days a week from 8:15 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. Students then go home to complete one hour and 15 minutes of remote activities split among their classes.
The three students who tested positive for COVID-19 are from the same family.
“The family was tested Friday,” Cox said, declining to say what prompted the family members to be tested.
“We’ve been working with the health department and have called anybody who has been in close contact with the three students,” he said.
Cox said whole classrooms have not been quarantined, but rather 29 individuals known to have been in contact with the three students whether in the schools, on a school bus or elsewhere.
“Not all of the contact or exposure happened at school,” he said. “Some of it happened outside of school, like at a park.
“They are to quarantine for a 14-day period,” Cox said. “Our teachers have been remote teaching, so we moved the quarantined students to remote learning for two weeks.”
After finding out Saturday that three Salt Fork students had tested positive during the first two days of school, Cox said he spent hours contacting parents of students who potentially could have been exposed.
“It was a long Saturday night,” he said. “I had to call each parent and also let them know how to access remote learning.
“We provided them with information and will continue to monitor the situation,” Cox added. “We have a plan to support all of them.”
Doug Toole, public health administrator at the Vermilion County Health Department, said it was unfortunate that a few students tested positive for COVID-19 just as area children are returning to the classroom.
“It’s a difficult time, and school officials have spent a lot of time on their reopening plans,” he said.
“Families realize the importance of having their children in school,” Toole added. “But it’s a pandemic, and the virus is hard to avoid.”
Toole praised the Salt Fork officials for their reopening plan that included specific student seating charts and corresponding phone numbers of parents.
“Because of the seating charts in the classroom and on the bus — and holding kids to their assigned seats — we were able to stop a situation that’s a problem from becoming a nightmare,” he said.
“The plan Salt Fork has in place allowed us to contact parents quickly,” Toole said.
“They will need to quarantine for 14 days,” he said of the 29 students who potentially were exposed. “If they want to get tested for the family’s peace of mind, they can, but they’re still going to quarantine for 14 days regardless.”
As of Monday morning, a few Salt Fork parents had requested to move their child to all-remote learning.
“We’ve had a handful – about nine – switch to remote learning,” Cox said. “Any parents who wish to switch their child to remote learning can do so. That’s their right.”
Of the 750 Salt Fork students participating in in-person learning, Cox said, “the vast majority are in school and not quarantined.”
“I have two kids in in-person learning, and that’s my decision for my family,” he said. “Overall, it’s been a positive environment.”
Vermilion County Regional Superintendent Aaron Hird said he hadn’t heard from many area superintendents Monday with concerns about whether to open school in light of Salt Fork’s situation.
“We are so fortunate that the area superintendents are a close group, and they are in constant communication through phone calls and messages,” he said. “The communication was going on all weekend.
Hird added, “All the districts are in close communication with the health department.”
“There’s so much that has gone into these (reopening) plans. All of their plans are living, breathing documents,” he said. “They want what’s best, safe and healthy for the students.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.