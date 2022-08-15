DANVILLE — Salaries for elected officials are back on the Danville City Council agenda for Tuesday night.
The city council meets at 6 p.m. at city hall, 17 W. Main St., Danville.
Aldermen voiced their different opinions on the matter when Ward 7 Alderman and Vice Mayor Bob Iverson presented a proposal in June.
Iverson said the salary proposal is coming back to aldermen Tuesday night in its original form after having been tabled earlier this summer.
“It’s up to anyone to amend,” he said, adding that he too has a suggested amendment.
Iverson’s alternative proposal includes lower salary increases for mayor in the first and fourth years.
The treasurer proposed salary increase also has been lowered.
The new proposed alderman salary is middle ground from aldermen who wanted no increase to those who wanted to see it be around $750 a month.
Iverson said having aldermen paid per meeting instead of per month was not popular among those who emailed or talked with him.
Iverson’s planned amendment proposal: the mayor’s salary would increase from $75,000 to $90,000 the first year, be $95,000 the second year, and $100,000 for the third and fourth years.
The city treasurer’s salary would increase from $45,000 to $50,000 the first year, $52,500 the second year, and $55,000 the third and fourth years. The treasurer also receives about a $15,000 pension fund/board work stipend.
The salaries would increase each May 1 from 2023 to 2026.
Alderman pay is proposed to increase from $225 a month to $350 a month, or $4,200 a year for each of the four years for the seven alderman elected in 2023 and the other seven in 2025.
Iverson and other aldermen have worked at the changes. There have been debates such on percent increases each year or an amount, and having alderman be paid per meeting of attendance or other suggestions.
“Times are different,” Iverson said about the city having to pay “decent salaries” to attract top candidates and keep city employees.
Under Iverson’s initial proposals, the mayor’s salary would increase from $75,000 to $95,000 the first year, $105,000 the second year, $115,000 for the third year and $125,000 the fourth year.
The city treasurer’s salary would increase from $45,000 to $50,000 the first year, $55,000 the second year, $60,000 the third year and $65,000 the fourth year.
Alderman pay was proposed to increase from $225 a month to $300 a month, or $3,600 a year for each of the four years.
Also in the resolution, no alderperson shall receive a salary for any year in which he or she is receiving a pension benefit from Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund.
For mayor, treasurer and 14 aldermen, who serve four-year terms, and with seven aldermen elected in 2023 and the other seven elected in 2025, salaries must be set by ordinance for elected officers “at least 180 days before the beginning of the terms of the officers whose compensation is to be fixed,” according to city ordinance. The new terms to be elected next year run May 1, 2023 to April 30, 2027.
Ward 4 Alderwoman Tricia Teague suggested $500 to $1,000 a month payment for aldermen to make it worth a person’s time to help with gas prices and other costs incurred in being an alderman.
She also supports a mayor salary increase, but she wasn’t sure it should be that high of an increase over four years with the initial proposal, when looking at the local median income and other local statistics.
Residents Ed Strahl and Jim Foley have voiced their opinions too saying that many residents are on fixed incomes; and expanding city spending can lead to raising taxes and fees and people leaving the city.
Foley said with inflation and this extreme recessionary period, citizens are hurting. In his analogy, in a 40-year high inflationary period, the council members and mayor should essentially get a pay cut, a cost-of-living increase, not a pay raise.
“This is just an example of the callous and disrespectful behavior of our local elected officials toward the citizens of Danville,” according to Foley.
In other business Tuesday, the council will consider approving: an agreement with the Policeman’s Benevolent and Protective Association, Unit #11; truck purchases; downtown grant application; Lafayette, Robinson and North streets reconstruction contract; Eastgate Court resurfacing contract; acceptance of easements for Woodland Trace pump station relocation; gifting the city’s media monster inflatable movie screen and equipment to the airport; disposing of buses; purchasing 120 properties through the county tax auction; amending the zoning ordinance for possible future gambling locations; appointing Gardner Peck to the Vermilion Regional Airport Authority; reappointing Justin Fleming and Michael Hall to the Danville Area Planning and Zoning Commission; and appointing Rhea Ann Weatherford to the Danville Public Library Board.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.