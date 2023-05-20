DANVILLE — Local officials are trying to get ahead of the curve, so to speak, in making the area more competitive for federal roadway-related safety grants.
A piece needed was more data for a Vermilion County Safety Action Plan.
A public open house Thursday night at Carle at The Riverfront showcased some of that data collected, with a another public input opportunity.
A car crash analysis from 2017 to 2021 in Vermilion County shows:
- Approximately 900 crashes per year, trending upward since 2019.
- 7 percent of all crashes result in a person being killed or seriously injured.
- A pedestrian or bicyclist involved in a crash is 5 times more likely to be killed or seriously injured than a person in a vehicle/vehicle crash.
- Rural crashes are 3 times more likely to result in a fatal or serious injury compared to urban crashes.
- 40 percent of excessive speed crashes result in a fatal or serious injury, 6 times higher than when speed is not excessive.
The data collected also shows High Injury Network (HIN) areas and Equitable Target Areas to distribute safety improvements so all residents of all abilities can feel safe when traveling.
The HIN represents elements of the Vermilion County network (streets/roads and intersections) that are observed to have relatively high crash frequencies and/or higher rates of fatal and serious injury crashes. The HIN is used to develop and prioritize locations for possible safety improvements or countermeasures.
The HIN represents 6 percent of the total road milage in Vermilion County but accounts for: 62 percent of all crashes; 98 percent of all fatal crashes; 69 percent of fatal or serious injury crashes; 79 percent of bicycle and pedestrian crashes; and 90 percent of bicycle and pedestrian fatal or serious injury crashes.
HIN areas include Georgetown Road, Gilbert Street, Hungry Hollow Road, and East Main Street.
Equity target areas, including east side of Danville sections, identifies locations with higher concentrations of disadvantaged populations in order to more equitably prioritize safety improvements. Locations identified will serve the steering committee, Vermilion County and other local agencies as a valuable resource to improve equity throughout the community.
Six demographic indicators were used to identify disadvantaged populations and develop the Equitable Target Areas: people of color, poverty, limited English proficiency, senior citizens, individuals with a disability and no access to a vehicle.
The local steering committee consists of local county/city staff, related agencies and other community representatives with a vested interest and/or responsibility for public health and safety.
An online survey of local residents showed: 21 percent use a travel mode other than driving at least once a week; 67 percent believe it is unsafe for seniors to travel; 77 percent said it’s unsafe for bicyclists to travel; and 69 percent believe it’s unsafe for walkers to travel in the county.
Safety improvements those surveyed said they’d like to see: 58 percent said lighting/signage; 55 percent said improve crosswalks/sidewalks; 52 percent said bicycle and pedestrian separation; 52 percent said complete streets; 35 percent said traffic signal upgrades; 25 percent said improve transit/bus stop accessibility; and 17 percent said intersection improvements.
In a goal to reduce and eliminate roadway deaths and serious injuries, the public also was asked to tell consultant Lochmueller Group what is most important to them, such as: implementing countermeasures and safety upgrades on the HIN, creating a county-wide partnership to carry out this plan, dedicate funding to bicycle and pedestrian improvements, have increased traffic enforcement, create safety awareness and education campaigns.
Danville City Engineer Sam Cole said this plan is a Danville Area Transportation Study project. There’s a lot of federal grant money with the Infrastructure Bill, he said.
Local officials plan to apply for a Safe Streets and Roads for All Grant, $2.5 to $25 million, with a 20 percent match, by July. Whatever projects can be funded by that grant, frees up money for other projects too, Cole said.
“We really wanted to get a handle on, for all these projects that these DATS agencies want to do, what grant opportunities do they align the best with; and what information are we missing on all these opportunities,” Cole said. “The vast majority of them was we need more safety data.”
DATS will be gone at the end of next year due to the area’s population loss. But all member agencies can use the data for grant opportunities.
“There can be a lot that comes out of it,” Cole said about city and county opportunities.
“We have more needs than we have money, but if we can get the most competitive projects to the table, we’re going to get to multiple our dollars a lot better,” he said.
One Danville project that has been allocated funds to start engineering work for is Logan Avenue from Carle at The Riverfront to Winter Avenue and making sure it is a full pedestrian-friendly corridor. There are no sidewalks north of Voorhees Street, and some of the sidewalk on the east side of Logan, south of Voorhees Street, needs rebuilt.
DATS board members were in attendance at the open house, including Vermilion County Engineer Adrian Greenwell.
Also in attendance was Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden who regularly reviews traffic crash areas.
She said Route 150 sees more crashes that other state routes, and crashes that occur on Route 1 are mostly north of Danville, usually between Danville and Rossville or Rossville and Hoopeston.
McFadden said the three Es of fatality traffic crash reduction is: education, enforcement and environmental design. This safety plan is part of environmental designs.
