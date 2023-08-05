VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. – The Indiana Department of Transportation announced multiple improvements at the intersection of Indiana 63 and Indiana 234 in Vermillion County.
Phase one of this project will start on or after Monday, Aug. 14, near Cayuga. In this phase, the northbound and southbound lanes at the Indiana 63 intersection will be restricted at Indiana 234. The Indiana 63 passing lanes will also be restricted. The driving lanes will be restricted to 11-feet. Signage will direct traffic around the restricted lanes.
In Phase one, work will be happening along Indiana 63, approximately 1000 feet south of the Indiana 234 intersection, and extend north approximately 1,000 feet north of the County Road 600 North intersection. Crews will be making intersection improvements, including turn lanes and performing bridge work. The restrictions are expected to last through the end of November, weather permitting.
This contract was awarded to Milestone Contractors, LP for $8.2 million. The northbound and southbound bridge decks on Indiana 63 will be replaced as part of this project. Crews will be installing slotted left turn lanes, along with right turn lanes at the Indiana 63, Indiana 234 intersection. There will also be a new right turn lane installed at the Indiana 63 intersection with County Road 600 North.
These improvements are being implemented to improve the safety at these intersections, according to INDOT.
