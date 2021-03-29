HILLSDALE, Ind. — The inaugural Victory Half Marathon and 5K Race will be held at 8 a.m. April 10, 2021. This event is being put on by the Vermillion Trails Alliance in conjunction with Crossroads Events and Timing. There will be customized race gear such as die-cast finisher medals, race T-shirts and custom bib numbers with runner’s name imprinted if they are registered before March 26th. As of March 18th, more than 100 runners from the two-state area have registered.
The race will take place at the 7000-acre Vermillion Rise Mega Park (VRMP), a premier Midwest industrial park and former home of the Newport Army Ammunition Plant. At this unique venue participants will run a single loop on mostly paved roads past old military bunkers, manufacturing sites, shooting ranges and historic cemeteries as well as through some lovely woodlands. VRMP is located in Vermillion County along State Route 63 just over three miles south of Newport. The location address for the Start/Finish area is 1051 W. Indiana Ave. Registration is online at: https://victoryhalf.itsyourrace.com/.
Vermillion Trails Alliance is a 501c3 nonprofit corporation made up of a dedicated group of volunteers with a vision of a prosperous Vermillion County that values healthy lifestyles, embraces a conservation ethic and respects our cultural heritage; where people are connected with the outdoors, and communities are connected with each other. Proceeds from this event will help us in our mission to grow and connect the people of Vermillion County by expanding our network of trail and recreation opportunities.
