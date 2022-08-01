DANVILLE— The long-awaited return of Royal Donut will begin at 5 a.m. on Aug. 9.
The local bakery, located at 911 N. Vermilion St., closed unexpectedly in December 2021. In May of this year, new owners announced their purchase of the restaurant.
The new ownership group is from Sidell. They are siblings who grew up enjoying treats from Royal Donut their grandfather would bring them.
Ben George, Hannah Landis, Sam George and Holly George came together to collectively purchase Royal Donut. Two of the owners and their spouses, couples Sam and Rachel George, and Drew and Hannah Landis, are better known as the team behind popular local coffee shop and community gathering space, Mad Goat Coffee.
George said in May the acquisition isn’t a merger, and the two companies will remain independent.
The menu and recipes at Royal Donut will remain largely the same as they always have been, so fans of Royal Donut’s eclairs, smiley cookies, nut rolls and more, can expect to see those favorites once again.
What you won’t see anytime in the near future, George said, is a barista prepared flavored latte or other complex drinks at Royal Donut. That’s not to say there won’t be at least a few changes.
“One big change is that Royal Donut will immediately begin serving Mad Goat brewed coffee, along with some other quick serve drinks like cold brew and maybe more,” George said. “Likewise, the Mad Goat cafes will be able to offer limited quantities of popular donuts along with all the other bakery items.”
About Mad Goat Coffee
Mad Goat Coffee was founded in 2014 by Sam and Rachel George and Drew and Hannah Landis. Envisioned as a community gathering spot with the added bonus of top quality coffee and espresso drinks, Mad Goat has quickly become an iconic Vermilion County location. Mad Goat is dedicated to local development and great coffee.
About Royal Donut
Founded in 1973 by Sanford and Barbara Eichhorn, three generations have now baked and served award winning donuts and pastries to customers in Danville and its surrounding communities. The donuts, nut rolls, smiley faced sugar cookies, and more, have been widely adored by generations of Vermilion County residents.
