DANVILLE — Danville's Royal Donut was the talk of the city on Tuesday, even at the Danville City Council's Public Works Committee meeting, about the donut shop's reopening.
Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. said the donut shop had to close early due to selling out of donuts, and traffic was backed up to Hazel and Jackson streets near Danville High School as freshman orientation also occurred Tuesday at the school. Royal Donut is limiting sales to one dozen donuts on Wednesday, Williams said.
The drive-thru also will stay closed for the next couple days.
Alderman Mike Puhr said some people might want to wait to go there for the crowds to go down.
The committee Tuesday night acted on the city purchasing 120 parcels from the Vermilion County tax sale.
"This should set us up for a year or two with our demolition schedule," said Danville Community Development Administrator Logan Cronk, adding that the city is getting low on properties with condemned structures it can legally demolish without having a year's wait in the court system to gain ownership or demo approval.
The full city council will act on the purchase of the properties for $96,000 next week.
Cronk said the reason the list is bigger than usual, in fact about double than past years, is due to the city not purchasing properties last year because of COVID.
Most all the properties have blighted structures that have been condemned or are in bad condition on them.
"They're all over the city," Cronk said of the blighted-structure properties. "The expensive part is to fund the demolitions."
The aldermen Tuesday also heard that the city no longer has the staff, with all city personnel who used to put it up no longer employed by the city, able to provide good service with rental of the "media monster" inflatable movie screen and equipment. The equipment is being donated to the Vermilion Regional Airport, which will lease the screen and equipment to individuals and groups. Airport officials showed interest in taking the program over for the city. Organizations now need to send requests to the airport.
Danville Public Works Director Carl Carpenter said the rental fee paid for labor, and the city wasn't making money off it.
The committee also learned a lone bid came in higher than estimates for the reconstruction of Lafayette, Robinson and North streets.
City Engineer Sam Cole said the $1.26 million bid from SNC Construction of Paxton is over the $1.1 million estimate.
The proposed improvements consist of pavement reconstruction, milling and resurfacing, construction of new sidewalks, entrances, storm sewers and associated work on Lafayette Street (Gilbert to Robinson), Robinson Street (Lafayette to North) and North Street (Gilbert to Logan).
From a timeframe standpoint for the project to be done for Carle at the Riverfront's opening, rebidding isn't a good option, Cole said.
He said contractors are busy with other projects to also bid on this one.
"We're still eager to get the project done and move onto other projects ... ," Cole said.
The city will have to appropriate more motor tax funds for the project. Cole said they hope the concrete and asphalt work will still be completed this year. Plantings and landscaping won't be completed likely until next year.
Cole said they weren't sure whether to have alderman approve the bid, but a full resolution will come to the city council for action next week.
In other business, the committee recommended approving:
Another downtown Tax Increment Financing grant application for the co-working space under construction at 137 N. Vermilion St. This Redevelopment Incentive Project grant is for up to $23,633 to Fred & Ma LLC for facade and flooring work, bathroom remodel, cabinetry, electrical and other items including a kitchen and patio. Cronk said this is round two of funding for this building.
- A $171,145 contract with Cross Construction Inc. for the resurfacing of Eastgate Court near the under-construction casino. "We're trying to beat the casino," Cole said of the timeframe of March 2023 for the projected casino opening. Eastgate Court will be one of the main entrances and exits for the casino. The roadway was built in the 1970s and hasn't been repaved. "It's done pretty well given it's age," Cole said.
Disposal of surplus property for Danville Mass Transit of three 2004 Gillig transit buses and one 2008 Gillig bus.
Acceptance of permanent and temporary easements for the Woodland Trace pump station relocation project.
Purchasing a 2022 automated side loader refuse truck for $255,294 from RDK Truck Sales of Tampa, Fla. to replace a 2009 truck; a 2022 Chevrolet 3500HD pickup truck with plow for $56,081 plus a $750 delivery fee from Lynch Truck Center of Waterford, Wis.; a 2022 or 2023 Class 7 Dump truck with plow, spinner, spreader and dump bed for a replacement plow truck for $140,000; and 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD sign shop and traffic control service truck to also assist with plowing streets during snow events for $66,574 from John Jones Automotive Group in Salem, Ind.
