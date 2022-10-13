DANVILLE — The Rotary Club of Danville is accepting nominations for persons younger than 40 years of age for the 2022 Vocational Service Person of the Year Award.
The Club presents a Vocational Service Award each year to an individual in the community for fulfillment of the Rotary Ideal of Service, who has shown outstanding achievement in his/her vocation by encouraging high ethical standards and by dignifying that vocation as an opportunity to serve society.
Every other year, the award is focused on a recipient under the age of 40.
Nominees are not required to be members of Rotary. Consider anyone who stands out in their vocation and service to society.
This award does not require that the person under consideration be in a managerial or ownership position. Nominators are encouraged to submit previous nominees.
Nomination forms are available upon request by contacting Amy Brown at resolve1@gmail.com.
Deadline for nominations is Friday, Nov. 4, 2022.
