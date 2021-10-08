DANVILLE – The Rotary Club of Danville is accepting nominations for persons for the 2021 Vocational Service Person of the Year Award. The Club presents a Vocational Service Award each year to an individual in the community for fulfillment of the Rotary Ideal of Service, who has shown outstanding achievement in his/her vocation by encouraging high ethical standards and by dignifying that vocation as an opportunity to serve society.
Nominees are not required to be members of Rotary. Consider anyone who stands out in their vocation and service to society. This award does not require that the person under consideration be in a managerial or ownership position. Nominators are encouraged to submit previous nominees.
Nomination forms are available on request by contacting Amy Brown at 217-260-2820.
Deadline for nominations is Friday October 29, 2021.
