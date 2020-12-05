“It is with great pleasure I announce that the District Nominating Committee has interviewed and chosen Janet Ellis-Nelson of the Rotary Club of Champaign as the District Governor Nominee Designate,” said Elizabeth Palma, executive assistant. “Janet has graciously accepted the invitation to serve and has already begun her training as a member of the District Governor Track to serve as District Governor in the Rotary year 2023-2024.”
Ellis-Nelson began her Rotary journey in 1990 when she was asked to serve as the faculty sponsor of Centennial High School’s Interact Club, which was sponsored by the Rotary Club of Champaign. Janet’s husband, Doug Nelson, joined Champaign Rotary in 1993 and although her job prevented her from joining the club, she was highly involved, hosting Group Study Exchange Team members and Rotary Youth Exchange students. When Janet retired in 2014, she wanted to continue making a difference in people’s lives so she joined Champaign Rotary. She is actively involved in many club committees, has served on the Club Board of Directors for five years and the Foundation Board of Directors for three years. She served as President of Champaign Rotary in 2019-2020.
Janet served on the District 6490 Literacy and Education Committee from 2016-2020, organizing two Rotary Days and the Ball Park and two District High School Writing Contests. She is currently the Assistant Governor for Area 5, a Membership Facilitator, and the District Interact and Early Act Chair. She served on the District Conference Committee from 2018-2019 and chaired the 2020 Virtual District Conference and Basket Auction.
Janet is also a Paul Harris Fellow +8, a Paul Harris Society member, a Bequest Society member, and a graduate of the Rotary Leadership Institute. She was honored to be named her club’s New Rotarian of the Year in 2016 and Rotarian of the Year in 2017. She received the Avenues of Service Award from Rotary International in 2019 and was named the District 6490 Rotarian of the Year in 2019. She recently received a Community Impact Award from the Junior League of Champaign County.
She has attended Rotary International Conventions in Buenos Aires, Atlanta, Toronto, Hamburg, and the 2020 Virtual Convention.
Janet grew up in Danville. She earned a BS Ed from Illinois State University and two Masters degrees from the University of Illinois. Janet was a special education teacher for thirty years and an elementary school principal for nine years.
She looks forward to the challenge of ensuring District 6490 has the members needed to meet Rotary’s mission globally, in our communities and in ourselves.
