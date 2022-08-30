DANVILLE — Those who attended or worked at the former Roselawn Elementary School already have a lot of fond memories of the community school building.
For the past 33 years, the building also has meant a lot to Chip and Sharron Runyan and their fitness center members. The Runyans converted the building for their Roselawn Fitness Center.
But the time has come for the Runyans to retire. They are closing the fitness center on Wednesday.
The building, at 302 W. Roselawn St., will continue to be used for a dance studio for youth dance classes, as the Runyans want to sell the building and see someone else with their own ideas use the building. Someone may want to continue a fitness center and use the equipment. If not, someone could have rental income already with the dance studio and the Runyans could sell the fitness equipment.
The husband and wife, owner-operator duo have taught sports skills camps (Chip) and yoga and exercise classes (Sharron) for decades at the building, which includes rooms full of exercise equipment, weights, mirrors and lots of light. They also operated a day care out of the building, and others rented space there, which also houses, with Sharron’s green thumb, lots of plants.
The building has had various organizations use it, including for dance classes including ballroom dancing, a hair salon and Head Start classrooms.
The Runyans also employed several people through the years, including longtime building manager Patty Boyd and instructor Patti Moore, both who have been with the Runyan’s since they started the fitness center.
Chip and Sharron said they couldn’t have asked for better, dedicated staff and friends.
The Runyans opened the fitness center in 1989. Roselawn school was built in 1914 and closed in 1981/1982. New Life Christian Church occupied the building prior to the Runyans purchasing it in 1988.
“Sharron was very well liked in the exercise field,” Chip said, adding that he knew he loved working with their two sons, and thought wouldn’t it be nice to start more hand-eye sports training. He loved baseball, tennis and basketball.
Through the grapevine he heard the Roselawn building was for sale.
“The building itself, to me, just has a wonderful feel about it; and I can’t describe it,” Chip said.
He said it felt like home the first time he stepped inside the building. He didn’t attend school there, having attended Edison school.
Sharron was looking to make a move from the YMCA after 10 years teaching exercise classes there.
From a female standpoint, they wanted to bring exercise from a man-oriented dark basement to a light, airy, optimistic place for men and women, Chip said.
The exercise rooms are upstairs with lots of light coming through the windows.
Sharron has taught all kinds of exercise and yoga classes.
“I just love it. It’s just a passion ... ,” she said.
The first day they opened, they had Sharron’s aerobics class. Equipment was on backorder, and they had snow in March.
To help fill the building, they also had their own daycare, with a maximum of about 80 children.
They also had a woman rent a room to offer people tanning beds. Then toning beds came in. They also had a travel agent in the building.
The umbrella of Roselawn, with individual people doing their own thing, has just been wonderful, they said.
That was kind of Chip and Sharron’s idea of doing their own thing, in addition to the daycare and other uses, such as Tae Kwon Do, Chip said.
“(It was) just a lot of things trying to keep an absolutely magnificent building alive,” he said. “It was doing great, then the pandemic changed everything.”
Chip said unfortunately their clientele is aging like they are. Everyone had their own thoughts about COVID-19, but he was surprised how the fear affected people differently.
They closed for several months and disinfected all the equipment, machines and everything.
The fitness center has been a home away from home for people through the 33 years, where the Runyans know everybody.
Many friends and fitness center members are sad to see the Runyans close the center.
The Runyans recently hugged a friend when she finished her workout, telling her to enjoy an upcoming trip.
“It’s a lot more fun to start something. It’s almost too sad to bring it to an end,” Chip said.
“It was a great run,” Sharron said.
There have been a few tears here and there, and lack of sleep, Sharron said, adding that it’s going to be such a change for them.
In retirement, Sharron said they plan to travel and spend more time with their children, who also work in the fitness field, and grandchildren. They also love to take their dog on walks and bicycle. Chip too still loves to play tennis.
