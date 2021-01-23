Genealogist Joe Beine’s Genealogy Roots Blog (at https://tinyurl.com/yyekrtkl) has posted that his Online Searchable Death Indexes and Records Website has been updated. This web site provides links to the following Illinois counties that have been revised: Adams, Bureau, Cook, Knox, Marion, Richland Vermilion, Whiteside, and Winnebago. Many more links for death records indexes can be found at his website at https://tinyurl.com/yazygfs9.
Dewey Decimal System helpful
Researchers who know about the Dewey Decimal System find such information an aid to research. The Dewey Decimal System is a classification system used by libraries to organize their non-fiction books using a call number. Numbers are assigned based on one of 10 categories numbered 000 through 900; then divided further. For example, 00-099 are General Works; 100-199 Philosophy ad Psychology; 200-299 Religion; 300-399 Social Sciences; and of special interest to historians, 900-999 includes History, Biography, and Geography. Thus, someone browsing in a library can easily discover materials similar to ones he/she is interested in. Read more about this system at https://tinyurl.com/yyerw563; this website also provides links to a FamilySearch Research wiki with call numbers used at the Family History Library, and also to the Midwest Genealogy Center’s brochure, “Dewey for Genealogists,” a PDF file that provides Dewey Decimal numbers for all states plus Missouri counties. It should be remembered that Illinois’ number is 977.3.
Unfortunately, the Dewey Decimal System, in use since the 1870s, is dying out in some libraries; read more at https://tinyurl.com/yyerw563.
New books for researchers
David Dobson has published his new book, “Irish Emigrants in North America: Part 10,” a 113-page softcover, 5 ½” x 8 ½” book, ISBN 978-0-8063-5915-1, that contains an alphabetically arranged list of about 1,000 persons with information taken from primary sources (such as manuscripts and government records) in Ireland, the U.S., Canada, Scotland, England, and the West Indies that provide most of these specifics: date of birth, name of ship, occupation, reason for emigration, date and place of disembarkation in the New World, and source of information.
This book can be ordered as item #8718 from the Genealogical Publishing Co., Inc., 3600 Clipper Mill Road, Suite #229, Baltimore, MD 21211 @ $20.50 plus shipping (first item
