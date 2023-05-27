DANVILLE – Dr. Manuel “Manny” Rodriguez took over leadership of the Math, Science and Health Professions division at Danville Area Community College on May 15.
He comes to DACC from Parkland College, where he was a chemistry professor. During his 15 years at Parkland, DACC’s new dean served in a number of roles, including as an assessment chair for student support, natural sciences assistant to the chair, faculty lead for Closing the Achievement Gap and accessibility champion.
“When the Dean’s position at DACC opened, I knew I needed to apply,” Rodriguez said. “People I know who work at DACC have nothing but amazing things to share about the institution. I knew that the role would allow me to continue helping students succeed in higher education, and I would be working with very creative and supportive individuals. There was no doubt that DACC is the right place for me.”
Rodriguez’s doctoral dissertation at Northern Illinois University focuses on understanding how low-income community college students experience STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) education. As part of this project, Rodriguez has been conducting interviews to gain a deeper understanding of how experiences through the first two years of community college education influence the science identity development of low-income students in STEM.
Originally from Puerto Rico, Manny moved to the mainland in 2006 to continue his education at University of Illinois – Urbana-Champaign. His professional goals are to create programs and cultures that foster access, diversity, equity and inclusion.
“DEIA in STEM is a passion of mine,” he said. “I want to make sure that community members see STEM careers as a viable path for themselves and their loved ones.”
Rodriguez believes that everyone has unique knowledge and only by working together can we be efficient and effective.
“I have experienced first-hand the value of education and how a college degree can help individuals achieve their personal, professional, and financial goals,” he said. “I strongly believe that community colleges provide a unique path for many individuals to access college credentials, which is a path to financial stability and a better life. I’m excited to get started.”
