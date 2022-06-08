The City of Danville announced that street improvements to Eastview Avenue will begin at 7 a.m. Thursday and is expected to be completed by noon.
During this time traffic on Eastview Avenue will be closed to thru traffic between Voorhees Street and Valleyview Avenue.
Motorists are asked to choose an alternate route. There will be a high volume of construction traffic during operations.
Motorists and pedestrians are urged to use caution while traveling near the work zone and be attentive to changes in signage in the area.
All of these events are tentatively scheduled, weather permitting.
For more information, contact Patrick Sergent, operations manager at 217-431-2865.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.