VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. – The Indiana Department of Transportation announced Indiana 71 will close on or after Monday for road repair work approximately three miles west of Indiana 63.
This closure is located five miles east of Newport, between County Road 50 South and County Road 25 West. It’s expected to reopen after the beginning of January, weather permitting.
The official detour utilizes U.S. 36, Indiana 63 and Indiana 71.
This is a permanent repair project that addresses erosion issues caused by the Little Vermilion River.
The river is causing the ground supporting Indiana 71 to give way. The contractor will build a concrete wall and drive soil nails, up to 30 feet in length, into the slope that goes down to the river.
