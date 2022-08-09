DANVILLE — The Danville City Council’s Public Works Committee Tuesday will consider approving a contract for reconstruction of Lafayette, Robinson and North streets.
The proposed improvements consist of pavement reconstruction, milling and resurfacing, construction of new sidewalks, entrances, storm sewers and associated work on Lafayette Street (Gilbert to Robinson), Robinson Street (Lafayette to North) and North Street (Gilbert to Logan).
Bids were due by July 28. City officials didn’t have the full paperwork for aldermen yet.
The committee meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 17 W. Main St.
In other business, the committee will consider approving a $171,145 contract with Cross Construction Inc. for the resurfacing of Eastgate Court near the casino project.
The committee also will hear about an intergovernmental agreement for a restricted gift. The agreement is with the Vermilion Regional Airport Authority for the city to gift it certain video and audio equipment including the city’s inflatable “Media Monser Screen,” projector, DVD player, audio speakers, cart and trailer. The airport is to make the equipment available for lease and use to community organizations and others. It can charge a rental fee.
Also Tuesday, the committee will consider approving:
- Disposal of surplus personal property for Danville Mass Transit of three 2004 Gillig transit buses and one 2008 Gillig bus.
- Authorizing the purchase of properties through the county tax auction. Minimum bid prices are $750 with a $50 recording fee. The total cost would be $96,000 for 120 parcels. The properties are located throughout the city such as on Daniel, California, East Fairchild, Deerwood, Moore, Bremer, Nicklas, National, Iowa, East Main, Illinois, Bowman, Seminary, Williams, Jewell, Griggs, Harvey, Gilbert, Chandler, Robinson, English, Jackson, Kingdom, Clay, Harmon, Davis, Oak, Franklin, Lahr, Hazel, North Washinton, Cherry, Sheridan, Sherman, Grant, Kimber and Madson streets.
- Acceptance of permanent and temporary easements for the Woodland Trace pump station relocation project.
- Purchasing a 2022 automated side loader refuse truck
for $255,294 from RDK Truck Sales of Tamps, Fla. to replace a 2009 truck which is cost prohibitive to maintain and repair, according to city officials; a 2022 Chevrolet 3500HD pickup truck with plow for $56,081 plus a $750 delivery fee from Lynch Truck Center of Waterford, Wis.; a 2022 or 2023 Class 7 Dump truck with plow, spinner, spreader and dump bed for a replacement plow truck for $140,000; and 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD sign shop and traffic control ser
- vice truck to also assist with plowing streets during snow events for $66,574 from John Jones Automotive Group in Salem, Ind.
- Another downtown Tax Increment Financing grant application for the co-working space under construction at 137 N. Vermilion St. This Redevelopment Incentive Project grant is for up to $23,633 to Fred & Ma LLC for facade and flooring work, bathroom remodel, cabinetry, electrical and other items.
