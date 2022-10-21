The city of Danville announced a roadway closure on Eastgate Drive from Oct. 24 through Oct. 28.
A contractor has requested the closure to install a storm sewer forcemain at 204 Eastgate Drive across the roadway just southeast of Eastgate Court. During this time of installation, the Contractor will have Eastgate Drive with a complete roadway closure at this crossing location to all thru traffic.
Motorists traveling north or southbound on Eastgate Drive are urged to identify their exiting routes prior to completion of their destinations. Signage will be in place in advance of the roadway crossing work.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.