FOUNTAIN COUNTY, Ind. — The Indiana Department of Transportation announced Indiana 234 will close on or after Thursday, April 20 for a bridge construction project near Kingman.
Indiana 234 will be closed between Tangier Road and County Road 1100 South. It’s expected to reopen after mid-June, weather permitting.
The official detour follows Indiana 63 to Indiana 32 to U.S. 41.
This contract was awarded to Milestone Contractors, LP for over $1.5 million. It also involves culvert work on Indiana 231 and U.S. 136.
This bridge construction project also involves the installation of a reinforced concrete box structure.
The entire contract is expected to be completed in June of 2024.
