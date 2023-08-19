The 708 Mental Health Board in partnership with Gateway Family Services of Illinois and the Illinois Children’s Healthcare Foundation will bring Rising Tide back to Danville Oct. 6 and 7 at the Dick Van Dyke Auditorium at Danville High School.
The previous Rising Tide Conference in 2021 brought in professionals from 14 different states and was broadcasted in over 13 different co-host sites around the world.
Rising Tide Conference 2023 has co-host sites around the world including Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Boys Ranch, Texas; Calgary, Canada; Beirut, Lebanon; Melbourne, Australia; and Norway.
This conference is structured in a similar format to the Global Leadership Summit and Vermilion County is the primary site.
This transcontinental conference aims at helping people address the impact of mental health on our community.
“While you may think this conference only applies to mental health professionals, I want to encourage each one of us to look at how we must all work to address the impact of mental health in our community,” said Michael Remole of Gateway Family Services in a news release. “Vermilion County feels the impact of mental health not just at home, but in our places of work as well. Things such as addiction, generational cycles of abuse and neglect, safety in our community, challenge our schools are facing and even sustaining the workforce. The National Institute of Health reports over $193 billion in lost earnings alone due to mental health disorders. If we address these issues we will keep people in their jobs, we will help students graduate from high school and we will help to break the addiction cycle. If we are to truly address these big issues to transform our community, it requires an all in approach.”
Rising Tide will include nearly 30 expert presenters from all around the world, including six keynote presenters: Bruce D. Perry MD, PhD, (co-author with Oprah Winfrey of the New York Bestselling book, “What Happened To You?”), Stephen Porges, Polyvagal Institute, PhD, Melissa Merrick, PhD, CEO of Prevent Child Abuse America, J. Stuart Ablon, PhD, THINK:KIDS, Alex Kajitani, California Teacher of the Year, and 2016 World Series MVP, Ben Zobrist who will share his personal mental health journey.
Tickets can be purchased online at www.risingtideconference.com/danville-illinois.
