Susan Joy McKinney/Commercial-News
Men, women and children of all ages and backgrounds gathered Saturday night for Rise Up Danville service outside at the Community Church of God on Bowman Avenue. The gathering, with speakers and prayer, was intended to bring healing during this time of tension. At left, Phillip Hall of Danville sang songs of praise during the event. LeStan Hoskins formed the event to redirect anger and pain into something positive.
