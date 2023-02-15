On Feb. 9, 76-year-old Don Smith, formerly of Ridge Farm, was sentenced to 45 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for the offense of First Degree Murder. His incarceration will be followed by three years of parole.
Judge Derek Girton entered the sentence that was agreed to by the prosecution and the defense. During the plea, the court heard evidence establishing that on July 25, 2022, Smith called 911 and relayed to the dispatcher his name, his address and that he had just shot and killed his 77-year-old wife, Norma Smith, at their family home.
The dispatcher kept Smith on the line until law enforcement arrived at the crime scene. Smith was placed under arrest, the home was searched and Vermilion County Sheriff’s deputies located a 9 mm Smith & Wesson handgun alongside the victim, according to the Vermilion County State’s Attorney’s office.
Investigators with the Sheriff’s Department subsequently interviewed Smith, who provided a full confession to the murder of his wife. Thereafter, a postmortem examination revealed the victim suffered a single gunshot wound to her head. Prior to this offense, Smith had no contact whatsoever with law enforcement.
During the sentencing hearing, Smith informed the court that he murdered his wife because he believed she was stealing money from him to go on a trip with another individual. He did not elaborate further.
The hearing was attended by a family member of the victim, who, after the proceedings, thanked the deputy sheriffs involved in the case, who also were present, for their investigation into the victim’s death. The family member also thanked the prosecution’s handling of the matter, most notably the advocates from the Vermilion County State’s Attorney’s Office – Victims Advocacy Program.
